Rain fury: 54 houses damaged

Several houses were damaged in the heavy downpour and strong winds that affected various parts of the district during the last two days.

As many as 54 houses were reported to have suffered damage in the district. These included four houses – three in Vilavoorkkal in Kattakkada taluk and one in Neyyattinkara taluk – which were completely damaged in the inclement weather.

The district authorities shifted six families from Vilavoorkkal to a relief camp on Friday. In all, 671 people belonging to 161 families have been accommodated in eight relief camps that functioned in the district.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan advised people residing close to river banks to exercise caution in view of the increasing inflow. The public have been also urged to refrain from venturing into rivers for bathing and to wash clothes.

The Collector also issued instructions to government employees, who proceeded for leave, to rejoin for duty immediately in view of the alarming situation. The order applied for officials of the Revenue, Local Self-Government and Engineering departments.

The public will be able to get in touch with the Control room, functioning in the District Collectorate, for exigencies by contacting 1077. The State Control room can be reached at 1070.

Besides, the Animal Husbandry Department has also commenced a control room at the District Veterinary Centre to render assistance to farmers. The control room, which will function round the clock, can be contacted by dialing 0471 2302643.

Steep curve

As many as 39 people were injured after a KSRTC bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Palode. The incident took place in Karimancode around 8.30 a.m. when the driver was apparently unable to negotiate a steep curve.

Despite applying brakes, he could not prevent the bus from veering off the wet road amid the heavy downpour the region has been witnessing, Palode Inspector Station House Officer C.K. Manoj said.

The vehicle slammed into a tree as it fell into the deep gorge and came to an abrupt halt, stopping short of ramming into a house a few metres ahead.The KSRTC ‘ordinary’ bus was headed for Nedumangad from the Kulathupuzha depot.

While all injured were initially administered first aid at the Palode primary health centre, seven passengers were later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital with significant injuries. The others were referred to the Nedumangad district hospital. The condition of none were critical, the officer said.