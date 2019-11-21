Protests by KSU, Congress hold up traffic in city

Simultaneous protests by the Congress and its student’s wing, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), at adjacent locations held up traffic for several hours in the city on Wednesday.
The police used water jets at both the places to disperse the protesters. Initially, Congress workers marched to the Legislative Assembly gates to protest the attack on Congress MLA Shafi Parambil. Shanimol Usman, MLA, addressed the marchers. The police fired the water cannon to dissuade protesters who attempted to topple the police barricade preventing their access to the Assembly. As the Assembly protest progressed, KSU workers marched to the Senate Hall demanding a police enquiry into the mark list alteration scandal. The police fired water jets to quell the protesters, who they later arrested and removed from the spot.
