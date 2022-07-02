Protest in Amboori against ESZ

Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam inaugurating an agitation in Amboori on Saturday against attempts to declare an Eco-Sensitive Zone around the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Protests continued to simmer in the forest fringe areas of the capital district against the possibility of an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 1 km being notified around the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Over 2,000 people took part in a mass rally that was taken out in Amboori grama panchayat on Saturday.

Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, who inaugurated the protest, said the government had the responsibility to protect the lives and livelihoods of the public. The people’s woes could be addressed if the governments convinced the judiciary of the ground realities, he said.

Amboori grama panchayat president Valsala Raju presided over the meeting. Changanassery auxiliary bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil delivered the keynote address. The protest was organised under the aegis of the Amboori Action Council formed to spearhead agitations related to the issue.