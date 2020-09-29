Probe ordered into medical negligence charge

Discharged patient found to have bedsore, maggot infestation

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has ordered an inquiry into allegations of medical negligence levelled against Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, after a 55-year-old patient was discharged with maggot infestation on his body.

Anil Kumar of Manikanteswaram was found in a pitiable condition when he was taken home by his family on Sunday after undergoing treatment for spinal injuries he had sustained after a fall on August 21.

Positive for COVID

While he had initially tested negative for COVID-19, he was later diagnosed with the disease on September 6 shortly after a few staff and patients in the same ward had tested positive.

The authorities asked his family to remain in quarantine in their house, maintaining that Mr. Kumar was in good health, his family claimed.

On testing negative on September 26, Mr. Kumar’s family was asked to arrange for his discharge. His wife and children were in for a shock when they arrived to pick him on Sunday.

While he was in a famished state, Mr. Kumar also had bedsore and unhealed wounds on various parts of his body.

Alleging that he was maltreated during his stay in the hospital, the family wrote to the Health Minister seeking action against those responsible for the incident.

On the basis of the complaint, Ms. Shylaja ordered the Director of Medical Education to institute a probe into the matter.

She also added that specialised treatment would be ensured for Mr. Kumar.

Treatment at home

After the family of Mr. Kumar refused the offer for treatment in a hospital of their choice, District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu arranged for medical assistance in their house.

Condemning the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh alleged that a spate of such lapses on the health front highlighted the deplorable state of the medical sector in Kerala.

Mr. Rajesh also claimed that the Health Minister had failed in her responsibility of coordinating the activities in the sector.