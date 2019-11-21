Private bus stir leaves commuters stranded

Commuters in the State capital had a harrowing time on Wednesday as 107 private buses stayed off the road demanding police action against local people who assaulted the crew of a bus at Poonthura.

The KSRTC operated additional services from East Fort and other depots in the city much to the relief of office-goers and students.

The agitators parked the buses on the roadside at East Fort and nearby places and moved to Poonthura in two buses demanding immediate action from the police.

The workers of the private buses alleged that the police were delaying action and not registering cases against those who attacked the crew of the ‘Saroma’ bus despite filing a complaint.

Bus waylaid

The incident reportedly triggered from the “bad behaviour” of the conductor, Kiran, to a Plus Two girl student who gave him ₹100 for a bus ticket. At the intervention of the parents, the local people waylaid the bus and manhandled the conductor when the bus arrived for the next trip. The driver also sustained injuries.

The conductor who rushed to the Poonthura police station was advised by the police to go to a government hospital. He was later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The driver later filed a complaint seeking action against the local people.

Following the talks with the crew of the private buses on Wednesday after the flash strike began, the Poonthura police swung into action and registered a case against seven persons later in the day. The police traced the conductor who was discharged from MCH and recorded his statement on the incident. Even after the police action, a majority of the private buses remained off the road.