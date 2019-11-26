Prioritise cleaning works, Corporation tells schools

The city Corporation has asked school authorities to prepare an action plan based on the cleaning and maintenance activity to be taken upon priority in their campuses, as part of various actions in light of a student’s death following snakebite at a school in Wayanad.

On Monday, the civic body convened a meeting of people’s representatives, school authorities, PTA representatives, corporation workers, former students, voluntary organisations and local residents at the SMV Higher Secondary School to discuss the actions to be taken up immediately.

Meetings will be convened in each school on Tuesday with the ward councillors, health inspectors and PTA representatives in attendance to chalk out the action plan, which has to be mailed to the Corporation’s project secretariat. From Wednesday to Saturday, cleaning activities will be taken up as per the schedule.

The non-biodegradable waste has to be handed over to the Corporation’s material recovery facilities (MRF). Corporation’s sanitation workers will take part in the cleaning programmes, in which the school authorities, former students and local residents are expected to participate.

A team consisting of the Principal, PTA President and health inspector of the circle has to assess the immediate maintenance work required.

A draft estimate has to be submitted to the Mayor. Steps have to be taken to set up mini material recovery facilities in schools.

The waste collected here has to be handed over to the nearest MRF run by the Corporation, every second Saturday.

Green army unit

The green army unit of the school will have the responsibility of running the MRF and segregating the non biodegradable waste. Green army units have to be formed in schools which do not have the same, before December 15.