Poovar plans a green check to coastal erosion

Screw pine to be planted along coast with KSBB help

The Poovar grama panchayat in the district is trying out an eco-friendly method to protect its coastline from erosion. The biodiversity management committee (BMC) of the panchayat is collaborating with the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) to plant screw pine ( Pandanus odorifer, locally known as Kaitha) along the coast.

The KSBB is providing the financial support for the green initiative. M. Vincent, MLA, will inaugurate the pilot bio-fencing project at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on the stretch of beach next to the Coastal Police Station, Poovar.

Screwpine is a salt-resistant tree with brace roots and considered ideal for coastal protection, according to the KSBB. The project aims to showcase bio-fencing methods as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to concrete/granite seawalls, and thereby ensure the protection of the beaches in the State.

Experts’ review

Kerala is among the coastal States that are battling severe coastal erosion. Last year, an independent review by a team of scientists urged the State to urgently switch to scientifically sound and nature-based solutions for protecting its coast. Granite seawalls, the study pointed out, have proven counterproductive.