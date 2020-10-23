Ponmudi lower sanatorium gets a facelift

Children’s park, landscaping, resting places, parking facilities

The lower sanatorium at Ponmudi has been given a facelift by Kerala Tourism at a cost of ₹2.08 crore as part of converting the idyllic hill station into a world-class tourist destination.

Children’s park, landscaping, resting places, and parking facilities even for buses had been created as part of improving the infrastructure and beautifying the lower sanatorium where the visitors first land at Ponmudi.

The project was among the 26 kicked off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 14 districts on Thursday through videoconferencing. Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, who presided, said the sector was able to record the highest revenue during the last four years. Local legislator D. Murali welcomed the gathering. The beautification is part of the ₹200-crore project for the development of Ponmudi with the assistance of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

₹25,000-cr. loss

Kerala Tourism has suffered a loss of ₹25,000 crore owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown and job loss of hundreds employed by travel trade, Mr. Vijayan said while inaugurating the projects.

The Chief Minister said the pandemic struck Kerala when the tourism sector was marching ahead overcoming several crises and natural disasters. The new tourism projects being launched were aimed at giving a fillip to the sector and increase footfall. “Kerala will bounce back,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The projects were being executed in such a way that the ecology remained undisturbed, Mr. Surendran said.

Commissioning of 15 cottages constructed by KTDC at Golden Peak Hill Resort here at a cost of ₹3.20 crore had led to the increase in footfall from domestic tourists.