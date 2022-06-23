Police arrest three with 125 kg of ganja
Contraband smuggled from A.P., say police
The Thiruvananthapuram City police recorded its highest drug haul in recent history with the seizure of nearly 125 kg of ganja on Thursday. Three people accused of smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh have been arrested.
The Kazhakuttam police recorded the arrests of Unnikrishnan alias Kavuvila Unni, 33, of Vedivechankovil in Pallichal; Sajeev, 26, Meppukada in Malayinkeezhu; and Subhash, 34, of Rajaji Nagar near Thycaud in the case. They were apprehended by the Special Action Group against Organised Crime team of the City police. The gang is suspected to be wholesale suppliers of narcotic substances in Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts.
Kept in boxes
Acting on the basis of information obtained during a recent investigation, the team led by Assistant Commissioner (Narcotics Cell) Sheen Tharayil trailed the gang who reached the State in two cars. The cars were followed from the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and intercepted shortly after they reached Kazhakuttam on the NH-66 bypass. The contraband was found in boxes kept in the boots of the cars.
According to the police, Unnikrishnan, the gang leader, had been involved in numerous criminal cases including those related to spirit and drug smuggling. He also has a case of similar nature registered against him in Andhra Pradesh.
Sajeev is an accused in many cases including a murder and bike thefts registered in Karamana, Valiyathura, Museum and Mannanthala police stations.
