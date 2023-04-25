PM Modi arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

April 25, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 for a visit during which he will inaugurate a slew of developmental projects. The Prime Minister landed at the domestic airport located at Shanghumukhom in the capital city at 10.10 a.m., accompanied by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, State Police Chief Anil Kant, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and other officials received him at the technical area of the airport.

Outside the airport, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who had been waiting in large numbers on either side of the road since morning to receive the PM, cheered loudly and showered flowers on him as his convoy passed by. Mr. Modi, surrounded by the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, stood at his vehicle’s door waved and greeted the party workers. The welcome for the Prime Minister was marked by a festive atmosphere with chendamelam and Kaavadi performances.

Mr. Modi headed straight to the Central Railway Station in Thampanoor, where he will flag off the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat express train at 10.30 a.m. At another event at the Central Stadium in Statue junction, he will inaugurate the Kochi water metro and the electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad railway section. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park, Thiruvananthapuram and various railway projects including the redevelopment of the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala-Sivagiri railway stations.