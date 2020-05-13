Thiruvananthapuram

Plus Two exam valuation begins

Teachers wear masks and keep social distancing norms as they participate in the evaluation of higher secondary examination papers at the SRV school in Kochi on Wednesday.

88 centres across the State record 40% attendance of the assigned staff

The Plus Two examination valuation that got under way at 88 centres across the State on Wednesday recorded 40% attendance, Education Department officials said.

Of the nearly 13,500 teachers who were on valuation duty on the first day of the camp, nearly 5,000, including camp officials, turned up, higher secondary examination secretary S.S. Vivekanandan said.

The camps are arranged with 33% attendance to ensure social distancing norms, but the turnout was higher.

Attendance

Mr. Vivekanandan said the attendance was expected to go up in the coming days as those who stayed away or were unable to come were likely to turn up, he said.

However, teachers’ organisations such as the Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union, and the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association alleged that the attendance was less than 30% and the government was turning the evaluation of answer scripts into a farce. They demanded that in the absence of public transport, the government should intervene to ensure transport facilities or put a temporary stop to the valuation camps.

Masks and sanitisers have been made available to teachers.

Two batches of five teachers each are conducting the evaluation in one classroom or hall.

Teachers who reach the camps at 8 a.m., ahead of the scheduled start at 9.30 a.m., have been permitted to do more than the 26 stipulated papers a day.

