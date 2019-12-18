Partial response to hartal against CAA in district

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Joint Action Council (JAC), including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and various other organisations, in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was partial with isolated incidents of violence being reported in the district on Tuesday.

While private vehicles, autorickshaws and taxis moved largely unimpeded, KSRTC buses came under attack by hartal supporters in various parts of the district.

Despite such untoward incidents, the public-sector transport utility plied normal services from all depots in the district, much to the relief of commuters.

While many schools had declared holiday, some others functioned without disruption.

Chala market

Despite traders’ associations deciding to conduct business, many shops remained closed until noon in anticipation of attempts to forcibly shut them down. Business was also affected in the Chala bazaar, which wore a deserted look during the early hours of the day.

Incidents of stone-pelting on KSRTC buses were reported in Azhikode (in Aruvikkara), Nedumangad, Attingal, Neyyattinkara, Balaramapuram and Parassala.

Muraleedharan Nair, a driver of the Parassala depot, sustained minor injuries during an attempt to vandalise a bus. A State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus from Tamil Nadu was also reported to have been targeted.

Supporters of the hartal also attempted to disrupt traffic when they blocked private vehicles at Peroorkada, Thampanoor, Vattiyurkavu, Karamana, Karakkamandapam, Nedumangad, Venjaramoodu and Balaramapuram.

JAC rally

The rally that was taken out by the JAC from Attakulangara to the Office of the Accountants General, Kerala, near the Secretariat, turned unruly when some demonstrators attempted to block a few auto-rickshaws in Thampanoor. While most commercial establishments in the area were closed during the time, a few shops functioned, leading the agitators to demand their closure.

Anoop, a resident of Karamana, who had come to attend an interview in the city, was hurt when a stone that was aimed at a shop fell on his chest. He was soon hospitalised by the police personnel who were stationed in the area. The police used water cannons on the protesters while they attempted to topple the barricades that were erected in front of the Secretariat. The agitators then waylaid the MG Road for around an hour.

Actors respond

Meanwhile, many Malayalam actors, including Mammootty, Prithviraj, Parvathy, Tovino, Kunchacko Boban and Amala Paul, have taken to social media to express their views against the CAA and the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

“We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations. Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged,” Mammootty wrote in his official Facebook Page though he did not explicitly mention the controversial Act.