Order online, get library books

The Like Minded, a city-based library on wheels launched six months ago, is dreaming big. Besides getting people to enjoy the pleasures of reading an actual book, the library hopes to build a community of books lovers through its business aggregator model.

Soumya Manoj Kumar, founder of The Like Minded, says there are quite a few libraries in the city, but many lack patronage. People have little time to browse bookshelves or even make it to the library through traffic.

When she thought about opening a library, she knew there should be something different to attract readers. After discussions with her partner Alvin Raj, an answer emerged - home delivery. They formed a WhatsApp group and listed their collection. Next, they moved to Facebook.

Their website, www.thelikeminded.in, is fully operational now. Readers can log on and order books to be dropped off at their doorstep.

Titles can be checked out as in a brick-and-mortal library, or put in a cart or wish-list. Once payment is made online, the books will be delivered the next day.

Books are delivered on weekdays for ₹60 and on Sundays for free. There are three plans, with different tariffs and reading time.

The ‘Warm-up’ plan lets you order four books online and keep them for 15 days. ‘Book Bees’ will let you read six books for 20 days. These can be retained for an extra week on payment of ₹50. Subscribers to ‘The Like Minded Bookworms’ plan can order 10 books twice a month, and keep them for a month before returning. Soumya and Alvin have plans to unveil an app too.

Lend your books too

Another aspect that sets venture apart is their business aggregator model. People who are interested in lending their books can add them to The Like Minded portal. The books can then be picked up by readers and the owners make a commission.

Even libraries that want to reach out to more readers can become part of this venture. A library can make its books available to other libraries in that city through The Like Minded portal.