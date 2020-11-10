Notification for local body polls tomorrow

Nominations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days

The notification for the upcoming elections to the local bodies in the State will be published on Thursday. Nomination papers will be accepted once the notification is issued and the Returning Officers publish the public notice of the election.

The nominations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days from Thursday (November 12) to November 19, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration said on Tuesday. The last date for withdrawal of the nominations is November 23.

Returning Officers

The State Election Commission has issued a notification assigning Returning Officers for the three-tier panchayats, municipalities and the municipal Corporations, the district administration said. The candidates should have their names listed in the electoral rolls of the local body in which they wish to contest. The minimum age for contesting in the elections is 21.

The deposit amount for contesting the grama panchayat elections is ₹1,000, while it is ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 for the block and district panchayats respectively. Candidates in the municipalities have to deposit ₹2,000 and those in the municipal Corporations, ₹3,000.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories need to pay only 50% of the amount.

In Corporation

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the District Election Officer, is the Returning Officer for the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. The Returning Officer for wards one to 25 of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is the District Planning Officer (office at Civil Station, Kudappanakunnu).

The District Supply Officer, who is also based at the Civil Station, is the Returning Officer for wards 26 to 50. The nominations for wards 51 to 75 should be submitted to the Sub-Collector, Thiruvananthapuram. The District Labour Officer, whose office is situated at Thozhil Bhavan, PMG, is the Returning Officer for wards 75 to 100.