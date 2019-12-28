Night walk on Nirbhaya day

A night walk will be held on Sunday, Nirbhaya day, by the Women and Child Development Department. The walk from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. is aimed at removing fear among women about getting outdoors at night, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said here on Friday.
Besides a medical team, volunteers from NSS and other forums have been roped in to ensure safety. Transportation has been arranged for the women to return home.
Manaveeyam Veedhi-Vazhuthacaud-Mettukada-Thycaud bridge-Thampanoor; Jagathy-Kannettukukku-Mettukada-Thampanoor-Killipalam-Chala-East Fort-Thampanoor; Kaithamukku-Uppidammoodu bridge-Chettikulangara-Thampanoor; Manacaud-Attakulangara-Pazhavangady- Thampanoor; Statue-Bakery-SS Kovil Road-Thampanoor; and Killipalam-Chala-East Fort-Thampanoor are the six stretches where the walk will be held in the city.
