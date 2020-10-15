Navaratri idols start journey

Procession from Padmanabhapuram will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening

The procession bearing the Navaratri idols set out from the Padmanabhapuram Palace near Thuckalay, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Minister for Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran accepted the ceremonial sword from Archaeology Director E. Dinesan at the Uppirikka Malika at the palace. He handed over the sword to Anbumani, Joint Commissioner, Devaswom (Kanyakumari).

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Palace charge officer C.S. Ajith Kumar, Kanyakumari Superintendent P.V. Badri Narayanan and Sub-Collector Sharanya Ari were present.

The idols

The idols of Goddess Saraswati, Munnoottinanga, and Kumaraswami are being taken in a grand procession to Thiruvananthapuram for the Navaratri festivities.

The procession will arrive at the Sree Krishna Swamy temple, Neyyatinkara, on Thursday night.

The procession will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

The Navaratri Puja will begin at the Navaratri Mandapam in the city on Saturday night.