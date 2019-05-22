More takers for literacy mission’s courses

Pacha Malayalam, Acchi Hindi, and Good English, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s certificate courses that facilitate easy grasp of the three languages, have seen a five-time increase in registrations this year.

The second batch of the three courses has 9,820 learners in all — 6,020 for Good English; 2,200 for Pacha Malayalam; and 1,600 for Acchi Hindi. The number of registrations in the first batch, which started in February last year, was 2,018 – 996 for Good English, 688 for Pacha Malayalam, and 334 for Achhi Hindi.

Of the total 9,820 registrations for the courses in the State, the district has the maximum – 2,146. Of them, 1,114 have registered for Good English; 620 for Pacha Malayalam; and 412 for Acchi Hindi.

The examinations for the second batch will be held in June. Registration for the third batch is under way till June 15. The registration fee for the four-month courses is ₹500, and the course fee ₹2,000. Anyone who has passed Class VIII and is above the age of 17 could register.

This is not all. Students from Class VIII to higher secondary who are pursuing formal education could enrol for the courses. Those enrolled for the mission’s Class X and higher secondary equivalency courses and students from Class VIII to higher secondary who are pursuing formal education need remit only ₹2,000 as registration and course fee.

If more than 20 students from the same school register for a course, a contact study centre can be opened there.

Teachers, parents, or others can register for the courses, classes for which are held from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Sunday and other public holidays. Those pursuing Class 10 and higher secondary equivalency courses will have classes only on Saturday for the present.

Application forms are available on the website www.literacymission

kerala.org For details, call 0471 2472253/54.