More CCTV cameras for Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram City police will boost its surveillance network by establishing more CCTV cameras across the city with the support of residents’ associations and traders.
District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay made the announcement at a Janamaithri meeting of residents’ associations here on Saturday.
The officer also solicited the support of residents’ associations in sensitising the public to the need for adhering to traffic rules. He also cautioned the public against falling prey to frauds in the social media.
Responding to a demand, Mr. Upadhyay instructed the City Traffic Police to study the feasibility of establishing a prepaid autorickshaw stand at the Kochuveli railway station. Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Karuppasamy took part.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.