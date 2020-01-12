Thiruvananthapuram

More CCTV cameras for Thiruvananthapuram

Support of residents’ associations sought for sensitising the public to the need for adhering to traffic rules

The Thiruvananthapuram City police will boost its surveillance network by establishing more CCTV cameras across the city with the support of residents’ associations and traders.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay made the announcement at a Janamaithri meeting of residents’ associations here on Saturday.

The officer also solicited the support of residents’ associations in sensitising the public to the need for adhering to traffic rules. He also cautioned the public against falling prey to frauds in the social media.

Responding to a demand, Mr. Upadhyay instructed the City Traffic Police to study the feasibility of establishing a prepaid autorickshaw stand at the Kochuveli railway station. Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Karuppasamy took part.

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
safety of citizens
