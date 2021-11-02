Mobile veterinary units flagged off in Thiruvananthapuram

The veterinary units were procured at a cost of ₹63.46 lakh under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani flagged off three mobile veterinary units that have been deployed for animal care and treatment at the doorsteps of farmers in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, and Wayanad.

Launching the services here on Monday, Ms. Chinchurani said the three districts had been identified for the ambulance service in the first phase in view of the existing difficulties relating to accessibility and topography.

The veterinary units were procured at a cost of ₹63.46 lakh under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Plans had been finalised to procure another 29 vehicles for distribution in the second phase. Director of Animal Husbandry A. Kowsigan, Additional Directors Sabu S.M., Jijimon Joseph and district animal husbandry officer Beena Beevi were also present on the occasion.