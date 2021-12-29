Thiruvananthapuram

Mild tremor in Vellarada-Amboori region

A mild tremor was reported in the district in the Vellarada-Amboori region late Tuesday night.

The tremor registered a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter Scale at the Peechi observatory of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), an NCESS official said.

The tremor, which took place around 12 midnight, lasted just a few seconds and no damage was reported in the region, which lies in the eastern part of the southern district, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration and the Station House Officer, Vellarada police station, said.

Local residents alerted the district administration and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) about it.

NCESS and the District Geologist have been asked to look into the incident, the district administration said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 12:39:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/mild-tremor-in-vellarada-amboori-region/article38061058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY