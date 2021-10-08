Menstrual hygiene initiative Thinkal launched

M-cups to be distributed to 10,000 women in four wards in first phase

In a first, the State Government, in association with HLL Lifecare Ltd., is set to distribute menstrual cups to 10,000 women in four wards of the city Corporation as part of a social initiative targeted at safe and healthy periods.

‘Thinkal’ is a corporate social responsibility initiative of the HLL’s educational and social development wing called HLL Management Academy (HMA).

Thinkal menstrual cups will be distributed among 10,000 women in the coastal wards of Valiyathura and Shanghumughom and the urban wards of Peroorkada and Kowdiar under the city Corporation in the first phase of the programme.

The project has been implemented in Alappuzha and Kochi earlier, but is being implemented on such a scale for the first time. “It is a pioneering initiative,” said HMA chief executive officer Anitha Thampi.

Awareness generation

Awareness generation with the support of medical professionals is also part of Thinkal so that women can understand what menstrual cups are, how they are used and their benefits.

Another advantage, Ms. Thampi said, was that using the cups created awareness among women about their bodies, helping them overcome restrictions and making them feel more confident.

Inaugurating Thinkal, Minister for Health Veena George said: “Menstrual cup is a game changer, especially in helping women travel freely during their periods. It is a much healthier option and is environment-friendly,” she said.

She handed over the Thinkal M-cups to 10 women representing the four wards where the project is being implemented. “If 10,000 women use these cups continuously for five years, it will lead to a reduction of almost 200 tonne of sanitary napkin waste,” Ms. George said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju, who released an M-Cup awareness booklet by handing over copies to councillors of the four wards, said Thinkal was a novel initiative of the HLL aimed at protecting women’s health and the environment and would be heartily accepted by women in the State.

K. Beji George, chairman and managing director, HLL, presided over the function. Amar Fettle, State Nodal Officer (Adolescent Health), NHM Kerala, spoke. E.A. Subramanian, Director (T&O), HLL, and Ms. Thampi were present.

The distribution of the M-Cups is expected to be completed by March 31 next year.

Encouraging the use of M-Cups among menstruating women would have lasting impact such as less solid waste generation, reduced public health hazard, improved menstrual health, safety, convenience, and freedom for women, said Ms. Thampi.