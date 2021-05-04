MCH releases wrong body

Body of COVID infected person handed over to another family

Around six months after handing over the wrong dead body to a family, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) has courted controversy yet again under similar circumstances.

The body of a COVID-19-infected person, who hailed from Neyyattinkara, was released to the family of another COVID-19-deceased who was a native of Vellayani on Sunday.

The lapse came to light after the relatives of the Neyyattinkara native came to the hospital along with a few police officials to complete inquest proceedings. On reaching the mortuary, it became evident that the body was missing. Following an inquiry, the hospital authorities realised that they had released the body to the family from Vellayani who cremated the body at the Shanthi Kavadam by then. Officials claimed that the body was handed over after the family had wrongly identified the body.

Mohanakumar, a security officer at the mortuary, has been suspended on the basis of preliminary findings.