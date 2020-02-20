Mayor’s redressal cell receives 179 plaints

The Mayor’s complaint redressal cell, which was opened on January 28, has received 179 complaints till Wednesday.

Out of this, 60 complaints were disposed of while steps to address the rest are being taken.

The complainant can track the status of the action taken regarding the complaint.

The cell consists of the Corporation Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Health Officer, Superintending Engineer and Revenue Officer.

A meeting of the section heads is convened every Friday to assess the action taken on the complaints received till that day.

Considering the increasing number of complaints, a dedicated number has been set up for the purpose.

Dedicated number

City residents can send their complaints through WhatsApp to 85900 36770.

Complaints can also be submitted through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application; e-mailed to complaintstmc@gmail.com; or submitted to the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell counter at the Corporation office.

The complainant’s address, phone number and ward details should be marked in the complaint.

The call centre of the Corporation will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.