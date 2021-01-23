Mayor promises more initiatives to manage waste

The city Corporation will launch more initiatives to manage waste along with taking forward all the ongoing systems for the purpose, Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a press release here on Saturday.
She said the current administration was committed to continuing the successful community-level waste collection and processing programmes that were implemented in the previous terms. The Corporation will implement the waste-management-at-source programmes laid out in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s manifesto for the local body elections.
Kitchen bins
The Mayor said the Corporation had successfully carried out various waste-management-at-source initiatives after the closure of the centralised treatment plant at Vilappilsala. In the past eight years, 565 Thumboormuzhi-model aerobic bins had been installed across the city for community-level waste management. Kitchen bins had also been installed at several houses.
Material recovery centres and resource recovery centres had been set up for the collection of non-biodegradable waste. The health wing, consisting of more than 1,300 sanitation staff and other employees, had played a major role in managing the city’s waste. All the wards in the Corporation and all the houses needed to get the benefits of these services. The data available now indicated that there was room for improvement in the collection and processing of non-biodegradable waste.
