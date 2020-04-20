Massive clean-up drive in Kottayam

In view of the partial easing of lockdown restrictions in Kottayam, a massive cleaning and disinfection drive was carried out across the district on Monday.

While the Fire Force team by district fire officer K.V. Sivadas disinfected the government offices including district collectorate, court complex and other offices using sprayers and fogging machines, owners and employees of various business establishments including restaurants cleaned up their respective workplaces prior to commencing operations from Tuesday.

Orders repealed

As part of lifting the lockdown restrictions, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu repealed the prohibitory orders, issued under section 144 of CrPC, with effect from Tuesday.

The order, however, will remain in Payippad and Erattupetta till May 3.

Meanwhile, the Collector also called on the people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department to prevent the spread COVID-19.

According to the Collector, maintaining social distancing and avoiding unnecessary movements have to be continued, even though Kottayam is included in the green zone for COVID-19 outbreak.

The official also requested to avoid unnecessary gathering in public places and commercial establishments and visiting patients in hospitals.

Restrictions as part of ‘Break the Chain’ campaign should be continued in government institutions, markets and public places.

Elderly people and children should not step out of houses while family members should avoid shopping together. The people have been advised to be careful in washing hands with sanitizer or soap at all the places of visits.

Health tips

“Try to avoid lifts in the buildings. While coming back home, wash hands, take bath and change dress before making any contacts with other family members. Visit government offices, universities and banks only for necessary purposes. Employees of government and private institutions should avoid eating together,” he said.

Home quarantine

Giving a major relief to the Health workers in the district, only 603 persons are remaining in home quarantine as on Monday.

Moreover, no person is under surveillance in any of the hospitals in the district with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

The district has not reported a single case since March 24.