Many offers for 100-day plan

The city Corporation is all set to launch a slew of projects announced as part of its 100-day action plan by Mayor K. Sreekumar.

The Subhojanam project to ensure hygiene in restaurants, distribution of drinking water in water tankers, Mayor’s complaint redressal cell, and a few other projects will be launched next week.

Announcing the launch of the projects at a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Sreekumar said that many other projects announced as part of the 100-day action plan were currently progressing. Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will launch the ‘Subhojanam’ project and drinking water tankers at a function to be held at 10.30 a.m. on January 28.

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the help desk and punching facility at the Corporation office at 3.30 p.m. on February 3. From February onwards, distribution of drinking water in the city will be allowed only in tankers registered with the Corporation, to ensure the quality of the water being distributed. Under the new system, consumers can place their orders for water online — 500 litres is the minimum volume — for the tanker supply.

Digital passes

The stations will issue water to the tankers after scanning the digital passes issued via the computerised facility of the Corporation that will also maintain a web portal and a call centre for the management of operations. The water for agricultural and industrial use will be supplied from the treated water at the sewage treatment plant in Muttathara. The registration process of tankers in ongoing, with more than 100 already signed up.

The Corporation will launch three more vehicles for septage collection. The Mayor said that the septage collection has garnered the Corporation an amount of ₹1.72 crore since the launching of registration for septage-collecting tanker lorries in April last. The number of complaints of septage disposal in public places and water bodies had also decreased since then.

A new system is also being launched for the collection of chicken waste from stalls. The system will be streamlined using the Green Trivandrum mobile application and portal. The collection vehicles will be equipped with GPS systems. The collected chicken waste will be transported to rendering units. Mr. Sreekumar said the dumping of chicken waste in public places was still rampant as several private parties were involved in illegal collection of such waste.

The registration for the ‘Subhojanam’ licence for those working in restaurants and other eateries will begin on February 1. Licences will be issued after health check-up and basic training. Those who are currently working in the sector should register within one month.