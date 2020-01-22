Thiruvananthapuram

Man found hanging inside party office



Mohammad Iqbal, 54, Congress Peyad mandalam committee president, was found hanging inside the party office in the Vilappilsala police station limits on Tuesday. He had gone for a walk, but when he did not return, his family started making enquiries when his body was found by the owner of the party office building . Suicide prevention helpline: Disha (1056, 0471 2552056.)

