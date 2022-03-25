Man arrested for assault on home guard
The Nedumangad Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of assaulting a home guard on traffic duty on the road next to the District Hospital at Nedumangad. The accused was identified as Shadar (64) of Pazhakutti. The complainant is Satheesh Kumar, a home guard attached to the traffic wing of the Nedumangad police station.
According to the complaint, Shadar had assaulted him after the latter pasted a warning sticker on his car which, allegedly, was parked outside a bank impeding traffic movement.
