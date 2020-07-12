Lockdown restrictions relaxed in many areas

The district administration has announced relaxations in the lockdown restrictions that have been extended in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits for another week from 6 a.m. on Monday.

The existing areas in critical containment zones (Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpally) and its buffer zones (Valiyathura, Vallakadavu, Muttathara, Beemapally and Beemapally East) will continue to remain under strict and complete lockdown.

Single entry

Well-defined perimeter control will remain in the region with single entry and exit points.

Among the exemptions that have been permitted in other areas of the city limits, shops selling essential items, bakeries and milk booths can remain open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for customers, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for stockists and wholesalers.

The ban on door delivery will continue, except for medicines as well as food only from Janakeeya Hotels run jointly by the Kudumbashree and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. However, restaurants and hotels will remain closed.

Public examinations in all educational institutions within the city limit will also remain suspended until further orders.

Taxis and autorickshaws can be operated with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

While transit through National Highways will be permitted, provided the motorists did not stop anywhere in containment zones, the movement of persons in or out or within city limits will not be permitted except for medical emergencies, essential supplies and to maintain supply of essential goods and services. Night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Besides government offices that will reopen in a phased manner, other activities that have been permitted include construction activities of basic infrastructure, IT services in Technopark with essential staff, banking services except NBFCs with a maximum of 50% staff. Media offices,data centre operators and telecom operators with minimum staff are allowed to be open. ATMs will remain open.

Hospitals

Hospitals, medical shops and all related medical establishments will continue to remain functional. The transportation of all medical personnel, nurses, para medical staff and other hospital support services will also be permitted.

In the critical containment zones, groceries, bakeries and milk booths will function from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. While medical and essential services will function round-the-clock, banking institutions will remain closed. Mobile Maveli stores will function in the three wards. Night curfew will remain in force from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in these areas.

The Incident Commander and Tahsildar, concerned taluks shall ensure that strict containment activities are implemented as per government instructions.