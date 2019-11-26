Life sentence for murdering teenager

The District Court here sentenced a 44-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a teenager seven years ago.
Additional District Judge – VI, Thiruvananthapuram, Jose N. Cyril, who delivered the verdict, sentenced Madhu, 44, of Elankathara, Karumam, near Nemom, to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Shahenshah of Thirumala in May 2012. Madhu was also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh, which will have to be paid to the mother of the deceased. Failure to pay the fine would lead to an additional two years’ imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, led by Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen, Madhu had stabbed the victim after the latter had failed to repay a loan he had taken from the accused for refilling petrol in his motorcycle.
