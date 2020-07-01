LDF not a ventilator: CPI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is not a ventilator for supporting any United Democratic Front (UDF) ally that is facing a crisis, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

Referring to the developments in the Kerala Congress(M), Mr. Rajendran told reporters here on Tuesday that the LDF was not bound to help any party in the UDF once it weakened.

The party has already clarified its stance and fully subscribed to the views of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue.

Collective discussions

Any addition to the LDF is based on collective discussions. The front has not given any thought on the KC(M) issue and once it figures for discussions, the party will clarify its stance, the CPI leader said.

The difference between the LDF and the UDF is that the former is founded on policies and programmes. If the KC(M) was willing to accept the LDF policies, the front would consider it then, Mr. Rajendran said.