Land to be assigned for places of worship

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday had decided to assign up to one-acre land being possessed by places of worship and burial grounds without adequate revenue records.

The land would be assigned subject to conditions. The same facility would be to religious institutions, cultural organisations, reading rooms, and charitable institutions, but the extent would be limited to bare minimum to meet their requirements.

In the case of places of worship and burial grounds, on producing documents that they were holding the land before Independence, the Government would assign the land after levying 10% of the fair value. The fair value will be 25% in the case of land held before the formation of the State. The maximum extent of land to be assigned to religious and charitable institutions is 50 cents. In the case of cultural organisations, it has been fixed at 10 cents. Land in the heart of the cities and strategical zones will not be assigned to anyone.