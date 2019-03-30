Kummanam declares assets

Kummanam Rajasekharan, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, has declared bank deposits worth ₹1.05 lakh in his affidavit. His total earnings as per the previous year’s income tax returns is ₹31.83 lakh, consisting mostly the salary drawn during his tenure as the Governor of Mizoram.

A part of this amount was donated to voluntary organisations. He owns 10 cents of inherited property, estimated to be worth ₹10 lakh. He has ₹513 in hand.

Two criminal cases are pending against him, related to unlawful assembly in a public place. Mr. Rajasekharan submitted his nomination papers to District Collector K. Vasuki on Friday.