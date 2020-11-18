KSRTC starts services to Pampa

Special, on-demand buses from various depots

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has commenced long-distance special services to Pampa and chain services on the Nilackkal-Pampa-Nilackkal corridor for the Ayyappa devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The KSRTC has pressed into service 40 buses pooled from various depots for the chain services.

Special bus services will be operated fromthe Ernakulam, Kottayam and Chengannur railway stations to Pampa.

Long-distance special services have also commenced from the Pampa depot of the KSRTC.

Steps have been taken to operate on-demand services of the KSRTC from the depots in the State to Pampa and back if there are 40 pilgrims.

Those booking these services will be picked up if they are boarding from within the 10-km radius of the depot. A sum of ₹20 will be levied in addition to bus fare for additional arrangements.

Online booking through the official website (online.kerala.rtc.com) has commenced for the Thiruvananthapuram-Pampa and Kollam-Pampa special services.

Seats can also be reserved for these services through the ‘Ente KSRTC’ mobile app. The special services from Thiruvananthapuram central will commence at 8.03 a.m. and 9.19 a.m. and from Kollam at 7.40 a.m.