Kerala High Court seeks report on Nisham’s health

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Superintendent of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, to constitute a medical board to examine Mohammed Nisham, convicted in a case relating to the killing of a security guard of a luxurious apartment in Thrissur, and file a report on his health condition.

The directive was issued on a petition filed by the convict, now in Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, seeking to suspend the life term awarded to him and release him on bail. The court ordered that the board should consist of a nephrologist, an orthopaedic and a physician.

The businessman was sentenced to life imprisonment in February 2015 for murdering K. Chandrabose for the delay in opening the gates of the apartment.

The petitioner said he was suffering from chest pain, joint pain, and kidney problems.

If he was not given proper medical treatment on time, his life would be in danger. The court posted the petition to March 19 for further hearing.