Kashmiri youth showcase talent

As many as 132 youth from different parts of Kashmir showcased their talent in art forms here on Monday as part of an exchange programme organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan.

Inaugurating the event, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said unity in diversity was India’s hallmark. O.Rajagopal, MLA, presided. National Vice Chairman, Nehru Yuva Kendra S.Vishnuvardhan Reddy was among those present. Aged 18 to 22, those participating in the six- day programme hail from Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama districts. During their visit, they will interact with personalities, youth leaders ofi State, visit rural areas and see cultural programmes.