Karunya route for show of strength

The Kerala Congress(M) factions led by Jose K. Mani and P J Joseph vied with each other for political space by organising separate agitations against the State government’s decision to discontinue the Karunaya Benevolent Fund (KBF).

The KBF was established by the late K.M. Mani during his tenure as Finance Minister, with the objective of providing succour to hapless patients seeking specialist medical treatment.

While the Mani faction inducted its two legislators, Roshi Augustine and N. Jayarajan, to stage a hunger stir in front of the Secretariat, the Joseph faction staged a demonstration in front of the Karunya Benevolent Fund office housed at the KSRTC complex.

The diplomat

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala played the diplomat by addressing both the agitation. The Mani faction upstaged its rival by getting AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy on board.

The campaign slogans of both the factions were the same, but the objective, as it turned out, was a demonstration of their strength.

Mr. Jose K. Mani was not present at the legislators’ hunger stir inauguration, presumably attending Parliament.

It was left to Thomas Chazhikkadan to inaugurate the hunger stir.

Mr. Chennithala’s speech at both the places was near-identical in which he criticised the State government for winding up the scheme that benefited the weakest sections of society at virtually no cost .

Old guard vs youngsters

Mr. Joseph, who addressed the demonstrators, lined up the entire old guard of the party.

Mr. Jose K. Mani succeeded in lining up younger elements of the party.