Juveniles held for theft

The Varkala police on Monday arrested two juveniles on charges of stealing the belongings of a tourist on the Papanasam beach two days ago.

The duo was later found to have also stolen a scooter from a place nearby.

The juveniles, aged 17 and 16 years, were accused of snatching a bag of British native Tsofia Danoz while she was walking with a co-traveller near the Janardhanaswamy Temple by around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. The complainant had suffered a shoulder incident during her futile attempt to resist the duo’s bid to snatch her bag.

According to Varkala Inspector station house officer G. Gopakumar, the juveniles were later found to have fled to Wayanad on the stolen two-wheeler along with Dr. Danoz’s valuables including a mobile phone, cash, credit cards and various travel documents.

Motorcycle stolen

After examining the footages recovered from CCTVs from Janardhapuram to Varkala, the investigation team found the duo to have stolen the motorcycle from Palayamkunnu, near Varkala. Upon identifying the accused using the visuals, the police traced them down to Wayanad using their call detail records.

They were apprehended from Neendakara while they were returning back to their homes on Monday.

The juveniles were soon produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the officer said.