IT staff forum holds protests

The Association of IT Employees (AITE), affiliated to the CITU, organised a protest in front of the GPO on Wednesday demanding job security, an end to lay-offs and formation of a redressal forum with representatives of workers. A.D. Jayan, general secretary, AITE, inaugurated it. Protests were also held in all district centres and in front of Central government offices.

