Industry lends helping hand to Rebuild Kerala

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the CII Foundation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the State departments of Health and Education to rebuild or renovate health centres and schools affected by the floods. The MoU with the Health Department was signed here on Wednesday in the presence of Minister K.K. Shylaja.

The agreement with the Education Department for the reconstruction GLSP Kayanad was signed by Director of General Education Jeevan Babu and Ms. Arora.

The rehabilitation initiative will cover six health centres at North Paravoor, Moothakunnam, Chittattukara, Puthuvype, Mulavukadu, and Avoly and the GLPS Kayanad. The institutions damaged during the floods in 2018 were identified on the basis of interactions by the CII National Task Force and the Kerala Rehabilitation Committee with the government and local bodies.