In death, 30-year-old gifts new lease of life to six people

Albin Paul succumbs to injuries

Thirty-year old Thrissur native Albin Paul, who died following an accident a few days ago, will live through six people who received six of his organs.

The organ transportation extended as far as Chennai with the authorities being unable to find a matching recipient for Albin’s heart in the State.

Accident

According to a release issued by the Office of the Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George, the deceased was involved in an accident at 3.15 a.m. on October 18 when he and his brother Sebin Paulose had gone to see off a relative at the Cochin International Airport.

On their way back, their car collided with a lorry and both were admitted with grievous injuries at the Apollo Adlux Hospital in Angamaly. While his brother Sebin recovered and left hospital, Albin succumbed to his injuries a few days ago. His father Paulose consented to organ donation after he was declared brain dead.

Albin, a Gulf returnee from Chaipankuzhi in Thrissur, is survived by his wife, a four-month old child, parents and brother.

His heart, liver and a pair of kidneys and cornea were subsequently harvested for organ donation through the government’s Mrithasanjeevani programme coordinated by the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS).

NOTTO

In the absence of a matching heart recipient registered under the Mrithasanjeevani, the same was reported to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) that shared details of the case with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO).

Soon, a recipient was identified at Rela Hospital in Chennai. A kidney was allocated for a patient who is being treated at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.