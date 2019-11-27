Improve output, quality of milk, Minister tells farmers

Expressing deep concern over the impact of Free Trade Agreements such as RCEP on the dairy sector in India, Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Raju has called on dairy farmers to improve the output and quality of milk and find innovative ways to market their produce.

Inaugurating the National Milk Day celebrations here on Tuesday, he said the FTAs with milk-producing countries such as New Zealand and Australia would affect the livelihood of crores of farmers in the country.

Self-sufficient

“India produces about 180 million tonnes of milk a year and therefore does not require to import milk or milk products. We as a country are also equipped to meet the growing milk demands in the next 10 years. There are demands from several countries such as Australia and New Zealand to open up Indian dairy market so that they can export their surplus milk products. This will affect the Indian dairy farmers and therefore the Centre need to keep the dairy sector out of the FTA agreement.”

The Minister stressed the need for increasing the production of good quality fodder to improve the quality and quantity of milk produced.

Milma former chairmen Prayar Gopalakrishnan and P.T. Gopala Kurup were felicitated at the function.

Saju J.S. of Uchakada Cooperative Society, Thiruvananthapuram, was presented with the award for the best farmer.

New product

Mukunda Das, Director, Chandragupt Institute of Management, Patna was present. The Minister launched a new product, Milma cake, at the event.