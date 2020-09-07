Home expo extended till Sept. 12

More than 100 properties from 20 leading builders on display

The ongoing SBI-The Hindu Home Expo in Kerala has been extended till September 12 towards accommodating the increasing number of enquiries from home buyers.

More than 100 properties from 20 leading builders in Kerala are featured in the The Hindu Print cum Virtual home expo.

The event is presented by State Bank of India and powered by Radianz.

The expo provides buyers with an exciting array of options — from budget homes and functional apartments, to lavish villas and luxury bungalows — on a single platform.

Prices range from ₹35 lakh to ₹3.5 crore. Studio apartments and commercial spaces are also on sale.

Interested buyers can visit the website www.thehinduhomeexpo in or call Anjana (Thiruvananthapuram) at 75103 93649 or Mary Joji (Kochi) at 79073 55184 for details and registration. Enquiries can be also mailed to girish.kr@thehindu.co.in.

The Hindu call centre team will arrange a meeting with builders and site visits. Prospective buyers will have the option of live virtual tour of ready to move in properties.

Attractive discounts and assured gifts like furniture, home appliances and textiles await buyers.

Loans from SBI

SBI is offering home loans starting from 6.95% p.a. Attractive concessions in interest rates are offered based on the CIBIL score of the prospective buyers. Also, zero processing fee is offered on home loans under builder tie-up projects. Registered participants can also avail themselves of free consultancy for architectural and interior design.

Builders

Participating builders include Asset Homes, Arcon Homes, Beacon Projects, Confident Group, Cordon, Favourite Homes, icloudhomes, Mansions, Nikunjam Constructions, Prime Property Developers, Prestige Group, PRS Builders, SFS Homes, Shanoor, Silver Castle, Sun Homes, Trinity, Urbanscape Properties, and VFive Homes. Gift sponsors include Tiptop furniture, Reshmi Happy Home and Swayamvara Silks.