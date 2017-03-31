High-level panel to regulate sand-mining

The government has constituted a high-level committee for riverbank protection and regulation of sandmining.
The panel, chaired by the Revenue Minister, will scrutinise and approve the schemes proposed by the district-level expert committees set up under the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Sand Mining Act, 2001. The Revenue Secretary has been nominated the convener of the committee and the Law Secretary, Land Revenue Commissioner, Director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, ADGP B. Sandhya, Chief Engineer, Irrigation, K.A. Joshi, environmental scientists K.Soman and Biju Longinos and eco-activists R. Ajayan and P. Jinimon as members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor