Hectic activity at Vizhinjam seaport site

The construction site of the 3.1-km-long breakwater of the Vizhinjam international multi-purpose deepwater seaport project has become a beehive of activities with granite arriving to the project site by sea.

The shifting of granite from the vessel MB Propel, that arrived from Mundra port on Saturday night with 30,000 tonnes and is anchored off Vizhinjam, is in full swing.

Since Sunday morning, the ship gears (four cranes) are being used to shift granite from the vessel to the barge that has reached from Kollam port with 2,000 tonnes of granite for construction of the Vizhinjam breakwater. With the completion of the shifting of the 6,000 tonnes of granite that arrived in the flat top-barge Tianjin from Thoothukudi, it was also used from Monday to shift granite from the vessel.

The multi-port operator, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), entrusted by the government with operating the international multi-purpose deepwater seaport project, has deployed earth movers to expedite the shifting of the granite.

Using two excavators, granite is being dumped into deep water contours to resume work on the remaining portion of the breakwater.

Seven days

It will take seven days to complete the shifting of the granite from the vessel, sources in the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL) said here.

After unloading the granite, Tianjin and MB Propel will proceed to Thoothukudi, 30 hours from Vizhinjam, to ship granite again.