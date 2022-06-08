Green tourism to take root on beach

Renovated Chacha Nehru Park, toy train inaugurated at Shanghumughom

Renovated Chacha Nehru Park, toy train inaugurated at Shanghumughom

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday inaugurated the green tourism campaign on the Shanghumughom beach in the capital. The campaign is being organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission, in association with the city Corporation, the District Tourism Promotion Council, Suchitwa Mission and various voluntary organisations. A beach clean-up was also organised in which students from All Saints College and ITI, Chakka, Air Force, Coast Guard and Airport officials, sanitation workers and volunteers participated.

Steel plates

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty presided over the function in which Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the renovated Chacha Nehru Park. Haritha Keralam Mission coordinator T.N. Seema flagged off a track-less toy train. Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. sponsored around 2,000 steel plates for the street vendors who usually serve food in disposable plates, which result in large amounts of waste. The street vendors’ union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) sponsored waste bins.