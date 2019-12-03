Green protocol to be followed at IFFK

Green protocol will be strictly followed in the organising of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will begin here on December 6.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by city Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar.

As part of the protocol, plastic and other disposable material will be completely avoided in all the festival venues. Only environment-friendly material will be used for decorations and advertisements. Maintenance work will be carried out on street lights near all the theatres where screenings will be held. Theatre owners have been asked to complete the maintenance work in the theatres and to keep the toilets clean. A squad consisting of health inspectors will carry out checks. Mobile toilets of the city Corporation will also be made available.

The police department has been asked to make arrangements for parking near festival venues. State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Kamal, Secretary Mahesh Panchu, Artistic Director of the festival Bina Paul, theatre owners and officials of various departments took part in the meeting.