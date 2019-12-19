Future2020 on April 2 and 3

The second edition of the biennial technology conclave #Future2020 will be held at the Hotel Grand Hyatt in Kochi on April 2 and 3.

Launching the event and its website here on Wednesday, S.D. Shibulal, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of High Power Digital Advisory Committee (HPDAC), Government of Kerala, said the objective of the event was to showcase the strength of Kerala’s vibrant digital ecosystem and to counter some of the negative perceptions.

“We are seeing a shift in the industry ecosystem with the emergence of new technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning, all of which is being used across industries. IT industry is thus now on the forefront of every other industry, unlike when we started out. Every industry will continue to create more and more jobs that require digital skills. Being a digitally savvy and well-connected State, Kerala is an ideal destination to be a digital hub,” he said.

Billed as the country’s largest such conclave, the biennial event will see the convergence of achievers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders in the knowledge industry from across the globe to discuss challenges and opportunities in a global order dominated by digital technologies. “Towards a digital future” is the theme of the meet, which will feature 35 high-profile panelists.

Key topics

The key topics to be covered by the meet are ‘Future of financial services’, ‘Future of health care’, ‘Future of Travel and Transport’, ‘Future of jobs and youth’, and ‘Changing consumer behaviour’.

Giving an overview of the digital economy towards which the world was heading at breakneck speed, V.K. Mathews, chairman, IBS Software, and convener, #Future 2020, said the core purpose of this event was to inspire and energise Kerala in the journey towards a digital future.

“This is not an investor’s meet, but a strategic meet to soft sell Kerala as a destination for the knowledge industry. It is an industry initiative, supported by the Government. The event brings together achievers in the knowledge industry and creates a platform for information exchange,” Mr. Mathews said. M. Sivasankar, IT Secretary, said the conclave will be a platform for thought leaders to discuss the future of Kerala and keep the conversation going.