File adalat drive till September 15 in Thiruvananthapuram

Three sessions each month in villages offices

Three sessions each month in villages offices

Three file adalats will be held each month in villages offices till September 15 to clear all pending files, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

File adalat drives will be held from village to taluk level to clear files that have been pending for years. At the village level, adalats will be held every 10 days. Similarly, at the taluk level, three adalats will be held for each section, said Ms. Khosa. She was speaking after inaugurating the village-level file adalats in the district on Friday.

The Collector said a lot of files have piled up in village offices in the past two-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and elections. Currently, close to 2 lakh files are pending in the Revenue department. The village, taluk, sub-division and collectorate offices should co-operate and work together to ensure that files are cleared without delay., she added.

A total of 31 files were pending at the Kudappanakkunnu village office for several years due to various reasons. Out of this, five have been disposed of already. The remaining will also be cleared at the earliest, she said.