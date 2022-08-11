Evidence collection in Manorama murder case

The Medical College police are likely to collect further evidence in the murder case of Kesavadasapuram native Manorama on Friday. Despite securing the arrest of the prime accused, Adam Ali, the investigation team is yet to recover the gold ornaments he had allegedly stolen from the victim.

According to official sources, the accused possessed a bag that purportedly contained the stolen goods. However, the bag was not found during the time of his detention in Chennai. The police also hoped to recover the weapon used to murder Manorama during evidence collection.

As part of such efforts, the police collected scientific evidence, including fingerprints and hard disks that contained crucial CCTV footage on Thursday.